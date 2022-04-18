Jewelry is such a meaningful item to have -- it can invoke memories, represent a special bond and are even family heirlooms. I grew up watching my mom open her jewelry box full of pieces that ranged from inexpensive costume jewelry to the expensive stuff, and she held onto it because of what it meant to her. Using a jewelry box and sharing that experience with me was important too. Because of that moment in my life, I cherish all kinds of jewelry given to me, but what I remember the most is how valuable it is to tuck it away for safekeeping.

Buying a jewelry box isn't too difficult to do. But it can be overwhelming to find the right one with so many choices, colors, styles and functionality. That's where this list comes in. I've spent time researching and examining what's the best jewelry box for a number of needs and came up with five that will certainly help you preserve your jewelry's life for years to come.

Amazon This jewelry box from Vlando has eight hanging wings that are attached to a swing out cabinet for necklaces as well as two storage bags for dangling jewelry pieces. The jewelry box also includes drawers for holding bracelets and ring grooves for holding all of your favorite pieces. At the very top of the jewelry box, there are slots that can be used to store any other accessories. This jewelry box is a good choice for people who have somewhat large collections because it offers the ability to properly store various items.

Amazon If you need storage for a large collection that's durable and looks good, then the Kendal leather jewelry is an ideal choice to keep everything secure. Inside this PU leather box is a large glass mirror and hand-lined suede fabric. There are five removable drawers of various sizes, including deep and multi-sectioned compartments. If you want swinging cabinets, you'll get them on each side with eight handing wings and pockets. It fastens with snaps and a clasp; and when you want to take it with you, the handle is right on top.

Amazon Not everyone has space to put a jewelry box on top of a vanity desk. This is where a hanging jewelry organizer comes in. This hanging organizer can be hung right on your door and it features a cabinet with six LED lights to admire your collection. This organizer can hold 90 earring slots, 48 stud earring holes, one bracelet rod, 32 necklace hooks and more. You can get this cabinet in five colors: white, brown, gray, rustic blue and rustic brown. And it's ideal for anyone with a substantial collection.

Amazon While hanging jewelry cabinets are certainly convenient, sometimes the larger versions are a bit much. This one can do everything any other cabinet can do -- just smaller. The front part of the cabinet has a huge mirror and on the inside there are two large storage compartments, 60 ring holes and more. Even though this jewelry organizer can't hang freely without being installed, with two anchoring screws, you'll have it up in no time to keep all your jewelry organized and safe.

Amazon Sometimes young girls want to join in on protecting their jewelry too. This Vlando jewelry box comes in four colors: blue, pink, purple and green. On the inside of this box is a small mirror with a ring holder, smaller compartment for necklaces and four individual sections for other pieces. The bottom half has two drawers and can be carried everywhere easily.

Other jewelry boxes I liked

: This 360 swivel jewelry cabinet is not only great for large collections, but also for people who want the convenience of movement. You can get this space-saving, 10-compartment cabinet in three different colors: brown, rustic brown and white.

: Jewelry boxes aren't just for women. There are options for men too. This watch box can hold several watches, a pair of sunglasses, cufflinks and rings all protected with velvet pillows.

How I chose the best jewelry boxes

Considering that there are a range of things people look for in a jewelry box, I spent time researching four categories: price, material, style and size. The prices of all these jewelry boxes range from affordable to luxury and everything in between to ensure people with any budget can get one. Material matters for jewelry boxes because some people want security, especially if the pieces you have are very expensive. And style is a major factor because no one should have to sacrifice style over functionality. Finally, size is key to ensure that what you have has its own space, but still has enough room for additional items you may get over time. With these four categories in mind, I compiled a well-rounded list that will work for as many people as possible.

Jewelry Box FAQs

What do you put in a jewelry box? You can pretty much put any kind of jewelry in a jewelry box. But depending on the one you purchase, you will find dedicated spaces inside for certain items including hoop earrings, bracelets and more. You can also put important documents in your jewelry box, but using it just for jewelry is just fine.

Should I keep my jewelry in a jewelry box? If you have a sizable amount of jewelry and you don't use a jewelry box, then yes, you most definitely should use one. Storing your jewelry in safe storage will keep it protected not only from harmful liquids, but also from other elements that might warp or damage your jewelry.