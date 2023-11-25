X
My Favorite Mini Massage Gun Is $50 Off Right Now

Therabody's Theragun Mini 2.0 is normally $199. But it's on sale for $149 this Black Friday weekend. It makes for a great gift.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
David Carnoy
2 min read
The Theragun Mini 2.0 is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the original
Enlarge Image
The Theragun Mini 2.0 is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the original

The compact Theragun Mini 2.0 makes for a great travel massage gun -- and great gift.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Therabody makes a lot of Theragun massage guns and several are on sale for the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. I've tried most of the Theraguns, including its new flagship model, the Theragun Pro Plus, which retails for $599 (no, it's not on sale). But the one I use the most is the company's smallest percussive therapy device, the Theragun Mini 2.0. It's on sale for $149 or $50 off its list price of $199. That's its lowest price to date. 

The original Theragun Mini was already a compact massage gun, and the second-gen version, released in 2022, is 20% smaller and 30% lighter, weighing only a pound and has some additional upgrades. It easily fits in a backpack or purse and is great for travel. I take it on most of my trips, particularly the ones where some sports are involved (like skiing)

This 2.0 model shifted to USB-C charging (the original used a proprietary charger) and added Bluetooth connectivity to the Therabody app on your iOS or Android device. You also get three foam attachments instead of just one -- the Standard Ball, the Thumb and Dampener.

While the Theragun Mini doesn't have quite the power of one of Theragun's full-size devices, it's surprisingly powerful considering how small it is with three speeds to choose from. I've tried larger massage guns in this price range, and it's just as powerful but half the size. The rechargeable battery is rated to last 2 hours at the lowest speed setting, and a neoprene protective case is included.

The Theragun Mini 2.0 comes in three color options: black, white and desert rose. It's one of those gifts that everybody seems very happy to receive, ranking right up there with getting a new pair of AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)  (for Apple users anyway).  

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.