MVMT's Prime Day Sale Offers 30% Off Watches, Glasses and More

There are a ton of fashion brands on sale during Prime Day, including MVMT, a big watch and accessory brand for men and women. Right now, you can snag discounts on for 30% off through the end of Prime Day.

For the minimalists out there, you can grab this for just $118, saving you $50. This watch is water resistant and is made with mineral crystal glass for durability. Men can find simple watches on sale as well, including this for $83 (save $35). This 42 mm watch is similarly water-resistant and has a crystal glass case too. Both watches are powered by electronic quartz movement, which makes telling time on these more accurate than a similarly priced mechanical watch.

If you're a fan of MVMT sunglasses, you'll find these on sale too. All the glasses on sale are oval or square, but have various colors and frame thicknesses to work for any style you're trying to achieve. Love a good rimless frame? These Rival square glasses are unisex, so work well on anyone. The are $76 (save $32), while the are $54 (save $36).