X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
iOS 17 Hands-On: StandBy Mode, Stickers and MoreHeat Wave Precautions for Underlying ConditionsAspartame, Diet Sodas and Cancer RiskSleep Banking: Everything to KnowCompare Current Mortgage RatesSpectrum Wins Broadband Speed TestCNET CouponsHyundai Ioniq 5 N
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Manage All Your Passwords for $36 With This Deal on a Dashlane Premium Plan

Knock 40% off a year-long premium subscription during Dashlane's 14th anniversary sale.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Dashlane password graphic
Dashlane

Trying to keep up with the passwords you use across a multitude of websites can get really tricky, especially because the best way to keep your accounts safe from being hacked and compromised is to have unique passwords for each site or service you log into. And carrying a portfolio of passwords in your bag is inconvenient and puts you at risk of those notes being taken or forgotten somewhere. Investing in a digital password manager is a solid alternative for the modern day -- and right now you can get one at a steep discount. 

Dashlane is celebrating its 14th anniversary, and the company is slashing the price of annual premium plans by 40%. That means new customers can score a year-long subscription for just $36. Just use promo code PARTY40 at checkout to snag this deal. This offer is available now through July 24.

See at Dashlane

With Dashlane, you'll be able to store and autofill all of your passwords on an unlimited number of devices, which is why Dashlane earned a spot on our roundup of the best password managers out there, especially for large families that are willing to share an account. (Though at this price, it's a great deal for anyone.) You can also store payment information and more -- and there's a password generator that can provide you with stronger passwords. The premium plan also includes dark web monitoring, so you'll get valuable security alerts if something happens and your password becomes compromised. And you'll even get access to a VPN to keep you safe while surfing the web. 

While this offer isn't quite as low as Dashlane's previous offer of $20 for an annual subscription, this deal does get you a year of the premium plan for $36, which works out to be just $3 a month. Just be sure to note that after one year, the service will auto-renew at its regular price of $60 per year until you cancel. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image