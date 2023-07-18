Manage All Your Passwords for $36 With This Deal on a Dashlane Premium Plan

Trying to keep up with the passwords you use across a multitude of websites can get really tricky, especially because the best way to keep your accounts safe from being hacked and compromised is to have unique passwords for each site or service you log into. And carrying a portfolio of passwords in your bag is inconvenient and puts you at risk of those notes being taken or forgotten somewhere. Investing in a digital password manager is a solid alternative for the modern day -- and right now you can get one at a steep discount.

Dashlane is celebrating its 14th anniversary, and the company is slashing the price of annual premium plans by 40%. That means new customers can score a year-long subscription for just $36. Just use promo code PARTY40 at checkout to snag this deal. This offer is available now through July 24.

With Dashlane, you'll be able to store and autofill all of your passwords on an unlimited number of devices, which is why Dashlane earned a spot on our roundup of the best password managers out there, especially for large families that are willing to share an account. (Though at this price, it's a great deal for anyone.) You can also store payment information and more -- and there's a password generator that can provide you with stronger passwords. The premium plan also includes dark web monitoring, so you'll get valuable security alerts if something happens and your password becomes compromised. And you'll even get access to a VPN to keep you safe while surfing the web.

While this offer isn't quite as low as Dashlane's previous offer of $20 for an annual subscription, this deal does get you a year of the premium plan for $36, which works out to be just $3 a month. Just be sure to note that after one year, the service will auto-renew at its regular price of $60 per year until you cancel.