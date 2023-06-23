Score a Year-Long Dashlane Premium Password Manager Subscription for Just $20

Think about how many websites you log into on a regular basis. And then think about how many passwords you reuse across those sites. If one of those accounts is compromised, your others are then at risk, which is why using strong, unique passwords for every website and service you log into is so important. But it can be hard, if not impossible, to remember them all without using a password manager.

Fortunately, with Dashlane's current summer sale, you can upgrade your online security with a year of its Premium plan for just $20. Simply use code SUMMER2023 during checkout to score the savings. At $20 for the year, it's the equivalent of paying just $1.67 a month, which is a small price to pay for the peace of mind it provides. The deal is slated to end June 26.

Dashlane's service isn't super expensive even at its full price, but dropping the price to $20 certainly reduces the barrier to entry. Note that Dashlane Premium's regular annual cost is $60 and that the plan will renew at that price after your first year is up unless you cancel.

A password manager like Dashlane allows you store all of your login credentials in one secure and encrypted vault. You can also use it to save important info like payment information, IDs and notes. Your passwords and other secure info can then be accessed across all of your devices with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and the web.

Dashlane can even help you generate stronger passwords and autofill them when you go to log in so you don't have to worry about remembering them. Dark Web Monitoring is included with the Premium plan so you'll be alerted if one of your passwords has been breached and you'll be given steps to fix it. Another neat feature of this top-tier individual plan is a VPN for secure web browsing.