Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
iPhone 15: What to ExpectKeep Your Eyes in Top ShapeCNET CouponsBest Satellite Internet ProvidersGen AI and 3D DesignMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Score a Year-Long Dashlane Premium Password Manager Subscription for Just $20

But you only have a few days left to grab this deal.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
2 min read
Dashlane password manager
Dashlane

Think about how many websites you log into on a regular basis. And then think about how many passwords you reuse across those sites. If one of those accounts is compromised, your others are then at risk, which is why using strong, unique passwords for every website and service you log into is so important. But it can be hard, if not impossible, to remember them all without using a password manager

Fortunately, with Dashlane's current summer sale, you can upgrade your online security with a year of its Premium plan for just $20. Simply use code SUMMER2023 during checkout to score the savings. At $20 for the year, it's the equivalent of paying just $1.67 a month, which is a small price to pay for the peace of mind it provides. The deal is slated to end June 26.

See at Dashlane

Dashlane's service isn't super expensive even at its full price, but dropping the price to $20 certainly reduces the barrier to entry. Note that Dashlane Premium's regular annual cost is $60 and that the plan will renew at that price after your first year is up unless you cancel. 

A password manager like Dashlane allows you store all of your login credentials in one secure and encrypted vault. You can also use it to save important info like payment information, IDs and notes. Your passwords and other secure info can then be accessed across all of your devices with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and the web. 

Dashlane can even help you generate stronger passwords and autofill them when you go to log in so you don't have to worry about remembering them. Dark Web Monitoring is included with the Premium plan so you'll be alerted if one of your passwords has been breached and you'll be given steps to fix it. Another neat feature of this top-tier individual plan is a VPN for secure web browsing. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image