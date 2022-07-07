Make Sauces Like a Pro With This $20 Immersion Blender at Amazon (Save $9)

A blender is one of my go-to appliances in the kitchen because it allows me to make purees and sauces in half the time. I hate having to thoroughly clean my larger blender after each use, though. What I've found is that you can get the same results with an immersion blender, and it's easier to clean and less cumbersome to move around. If you want to make your time in the kitchen easier, check out this for $20.

Originally priced at $29, this blender is now 30% off when you use the coupon code found on the page. Even though this price isn't the lowest we've seen (the lowest price to date is $16), it's still a good investment for your kitchen. When I tested this blender, it not only efficiently blended my sauces, but it also a created squash puree that was smoother than what I could have achieved by hand.

This immersion blender has six adjustable speeds and a turbo button that makes the initial speed just a step stronger, but not too overpowering. There is also an ergonomic handle that is easy to hold. Plus, there's a stainless steel anti-splash surface on the blender attachment that keeps liquid in and away from you while it mixes. And when you're done, you can easily rinse it off and store it without taking up too much space.