Make Delicious Ice Creams, Milkshakes and More With $50 Off the Ninja Creami Deluxe

The Ninja Creami has become something of a phenomenon of late and it's easy to see why. It's a frozen treat maker that's gone viral on TikTok and has proven universally popular with people who've taken it for a spin. It's great for making all kinds of things including ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more. And now you can put one on your kitchen counter with a $50 saving.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe would normally retail for around $250 you can snag one for just $200 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the product page. That's a steal considering what this machine can do, but it's also a price that might not stick around that long so make sure to keep that in mind.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe has impressive quality-of-life upgrades compared to the previous generation. For starters, using the container is much easier now, with a slide-in and twist function that avoids having to guess where to place the container. The timer on the machine is no longer a progress bar but instead gives you the time in minutes, which also takes out a lot of the guesswork in terms of how long it takes to make something.

As for what you can make in the Ninja Creami Deluxe, you get many options broken down into the scoopable and the drinkable. For scoopables, you have ice cream, light ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt and Italian ice, whereas the drinkables include milkshakes, slushies, frozen drinks and the eponymous Creamicinno.

It isn't every day that you get to save money on something so popular and we reckon that the Ninja Creami Deluxe might just become one of those kitchen essentials that we should all have at home.