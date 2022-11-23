Machine-Washable Rugs Are Up to 25% Off With Ruggable's Black Friday Deals

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Getting a stain on your pricey rug is the worst possible thing that could happen. We are all aware of how expensive rugs are on their own, and the fact that some need to be cleaned by professionals is an additional expense. This is no longer a significant issue thanks to the invention of machine-washable rugs because you can now get a washable rug that is also beautiful.

Ruggable is one of my favorite retailers to buy machine-washable carpets. Starting today, you can and with the coupon BF22 during Ruggable's Black Friday sale through Dec. 1.

Read more: Black Friday Deals Under $50: Best Sales on Tech, Toys and More

I've owned one of these rugs for an entire year and washed it multiple times, so I can attest to its durability if you have any doubts. It has not only retained its original form, but also continues to look as nice as the day I got it.

Size-wise, rugs can be broken down into four categories: small, large area, runner and round. You'll also have the option of purchasing a padded or non-padded rug. Whether you choose to do so depends on your own preference and whether or not you require padding when you're standing up. If you're having difficulties finding the right size, have a before making any purchases.

This 5x7 by Jonathan Adler is a steal at $209. This is a lightweight, low-pile rug with a two-serpent motif. If you're a fan of big cats, grab this Jonathan Adler or , both for 20% off. Other options include this for $307 or for $232.

If you want to get a beautiful rug at a discount, head over to during it's Black Friday sale.