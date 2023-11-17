The Lomi Countertop Composter Is a Full 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday

I recently started using an automatic kitchen composter. Seeing all the food scraps in one place that were previously going into my garbage, and eventually in a landfill, was shocking. As a diligent recycler, organic waste is easily more than half of what I throw away.

If you want to limit what you send to the dump, Lomi's efficient countertop composter is $40 off right now for Black Friday and 50% off if you subscribe (more on that below). The composter normally sells for $500 on Lomi. It's also down to $305 on Amazon in an apparent price match.

The composter, which CNET reviewed last year works quietly and cleanly and stifles all the nasty odors you would get from a traditional compost bin. You can read this or watch this to get the full story of how Lomi works and what we thought of it. Put simply, you toss all your organic waste into the Lomi, and in a matter of hours, it turns discarded food into sweet-smelling, nutrient-rich soil for your garden and planters or just dispose of it naturally outside if you don't have a grow space.

Lomi's grow mode produces nutrient-dense soil for your potted plants and garden. Justin Tech/CNET

This Black Friday price is about as cheap as we've seen Lomi, and you're not likely to see it drop this low again until next November. As mentioned, those who subscribe will get an extra $50 off. Subscriptions are $20 a month ($60 every three months) and include new filters (which should be changed every three months) and Lomi pods to add nutrients to soil sent every 60 days. Subscribers also get full coverage on the machine if anything breaks and needs repair or replacement.