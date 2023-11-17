X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The Lomi Countertop Composter Is a Full 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Keep mountains of organic material from the landfill and your kitchen smelling sweet with this lean, green waste-fighting machine.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
2 min read
NaN at Lomi
The Lomi composter about to eat a banana peel
Lomi Countertop Composter: $250
Save $250
lomi-thumb-site

I recently started using an automatic kitchen composter. Seeing all the food scraps in one place that were previously going into my garbage, and eventually in a landfill, was shocking. As a diligent recycler, organic waste is easily more than half of what I throw away.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

If you want to limit what you send to the dump, Lomi's efficient countertop composter is $40 off right now for Black Friday and 50% off if you subscribe (more on that below). The composter normally sells for $500 on Lomi. It's also down to $305 on Amazon in an apparent price match.

Lomi Countertop Composter: $250

Save $250

Take up to $250 off the modern composter when you buy it ahead of Black Friday.

$250 at Lomi

The composter, which CNET reviewed last year works quietly and cleanly and stifles all the nasty odors you would get from a traditional compost bin. You can read this or watch this to get the full story of how Lomi works and what we thought of it. Put simply, you toss all your organic waste into the Lomi, and in a matter of hours, it turns discarded food into sweet-smelling, nutrient-rich soil for your garden and planters or just dispose of it naturally outside if you don't have a grow space.

Lomi's grow mode produces nutrient-dense soil for your potted plants and garden.

 Justin Tech/CNET

This Black Friday price is about as cheap as we've seen Lomi, and you're not likely to see it drop this low again until next November. As mentioned, those who subscribe will get an extra $50 off. Subscriptions are $20 a month ($60 every three months) and include new filters (which should be changed every three months) and Lomi pods to add nutrients to soil sent every 60 days. Subscribers also get full coverage on the machine if anything breaks and needs repair or replacement.

Best Black Friday Deals on Meal Delivery See at CNET
Best Black Friday Deals on Meal Delivery
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image