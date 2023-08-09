LG Knocks Up to $350 Off Its Convenient CordZero Stick Vacuums

Let's face it, vacuuming the house is a hassle. So why make it harder than it has to be by lugging a heavy corded vacuum from outlet to outlet? LG's lightweight stick vacuums are a much more convenient alternative, and right now, you can snag one at a serious discount. LG is currently offering up to $350 off select CordZero vacuums, with prices starting at $199. Plus, you'll also get a free Total Care tool and accessory kit (a $150 value) when you add it to your cart with the vacuum. These deals are only available through Aug. 13, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are a few different LG vacuums on sale right now. If you're after the most affordable option, you can snag a refurbished CordZero with a spare battery for just $199, which is a whopping $350 off off the usual price. But if you don't want a used model, the next cheapest option is the basic LG CordZero stick vacuum, which you can pick up for $350, saving you $99 compared to the usual price. It's equipped with a 160-watt motor for powerful suction, a five-stage filtration system to trap dirt, dust and other particulates and still weighs in at less than 6 pounds for serious maneuverability.

Or, if you need a little extra power, you can upgrade to the LG CordZero Kompressor for $550, $149 off the usual price. It's got a stronger 200-watt motor, and the included Power Punch nozzle is perfect for getting embedded dust and debris out of couches, beds, rugs and more. You can also compress the dustbin to double the storage capacity, and it comes with an extra battery for a total runtime of 120 minutes.

And for serious cleaning capabilities, you can grab the CordZero All in One stick vacuum and power mop for $700, which is $299 off the usual price. This versatile stick vacuum comes with a mop attachment so you can keep your hardwood and tile floors in great shape, it has a washable cyclone and filter for easy maintenance and comes with a convenient base station that automatically empties the dustbin.