Save 50% on This 544-Piece Lego Mustang Kit at Walmart's Black Friday Sale

With Black Friday coming in just a few short weeks, many folks have already started planning for the holiday shopping season. But bargain hunters looking to jump in before the big day can already find early discounts at various retailers. Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicked off earlier today, and it dropped the price of the Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 playset to $25, a whopping 50% discount. There's no expiration time/date listed for this deal, however, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This 544-piece set is a great kit for car enthusiasts or kids and teens who are interested in a more complex build. As such, this toy is recommended for children aged 9 and up. It has two pull-back motors included in the set, which means this lime green Lego Ford Mustang can take off after you put together -- just pull back and release the build once it's completed. And with the AR Plus app, kids can take advantage of augmented reality features like racing, completing challenges and more.

This is a solid option for older kids that enjoy Lego -- especially at just $25. And for other hands-on holiday gifts, check out our roundup of popular STEM toys to keep your kids engaged while they play.