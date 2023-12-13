Leave Disposable Lint Rollers Behind and Get This Reusable Pet Hair Remover at a Discount

We love to cuddle with our furry friends, but the hair they leave behind can be a hassle. The ChomChom roller is a reusable pet hair remover that can clean clothes, furniture, upholstery or any other fabrics in your house. It doesn't require any sticky tape or batteries, so there's nothing to replace. Right now, you can pick one up from Amazon for just $20, saving you $12 on the list price.

It's frustrating when it feels like every surface in your home is covered in fur. While disposable lint rollers can tackle the job, they need to be replaced frequently. The ChomChom features an easy-to-empty compartment instead, and it costs just a few dollars more than this five-pack of disposable lint rollers. While $20 isn't the lowest price we've seen on the ChomChom, it's still a pretty solid value that will end up saving you money in the long run. If you're looking for stocking stuffers that the pet owners in your life will appreciate, this is a great option.

Read more: The Best Dog Toys, According to the Experts: Our Dogs