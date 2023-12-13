Leave Disposable Lint Rollers Behind and Get This Reusable Pet Hair Remover at a Discount
The ChomChom roller doesn't require any sticky tape, and this holiday deal drops the price to $20.
We love to cuddle with our furry friends, but the hair they leave behind can be a hassle. The ChomChom roller is a reusable pet hair remover that can clean clothes, furniture, upholstery or any other fabrics in your house. It doesn't require any sticky tape or batteries, so there's nothing to replace. Right now, you can pick one up from Amazon for just $20, saving you $12 on the list price.
It's frustrating when it feels like every surface in your home is covered in fur. While disposable lint rollers can tackle the job, they need to be replaced frequently. The ChomChom features an easy-to-empty compartment instead, and it costs just a few dollars more than this five-pack of disposable lint rollers. While $20 isn't the lowest price we've seen on the ChomChom, it's still a pretty solid value that will end up saving you money in the long run. If you're looking for stocking stuffers that the pet owners in your life will appreciate, this is a great option.
Read more: The Best Dog Toys, According to the Experts: Our Dogs
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping