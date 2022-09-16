Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Deals

Launch Day Apple Watch Series 8 Discount Knocks $50 Off at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 has just launched, and you can already save on select styles.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram

Deals on Apple products, let alone freshly released ones, happen pretty infrequently but those who held off on an Apple Watch Series 8 preorder are being been rewarded today at Amazon. For a limited time, you can pick up the latest Apple Watch with as much as $50 off its regular price. The discounts only apply to a couple of the cellular-enabled stainless steel models, but it's a great Apple Watch Series 8 deal if those were the styles you were eyeing up ahead of launch. 

Apple Watch Series 8 with Sport Band: Save $40
$659 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop: Save $50
$699 at Amazon

In his Apple Watch Series 8 review-in-progress, CNET's Scott Stein said it's "an excellent piece of watch hardware with improved software and a health sensor that could be a factor down the road."

It's IP6X-certified dust resistant and swim-proof with WR50 water resistance, and the first model to come with a temperature sensor, which will be used to bring new ovulation tracking features to the Apple Watch. Apple also added car-crash detection to the Series 8 so that emergency services and contacts can be notified in the event of an accident.

These features are in addition to the Apple Watch's existing advanced health-tracking features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, the ability to take an ECG and accurately track your sleep, plus pertinent data gathering during all of your workouts. 

