Launch Day Apple Watch Series 8 Discount Knocks $50 Off at Amazon

Deals on Apple products, let alone freshly released ones, happen pretty infrequently but those who held off on an Apple Watch Series 8 preorder are being been rewarded today at Amazon. For a limited time, you can pick up the latest Apple Watch with . The discounts only apply to a couple of the cellular-enabled stainless steel models, but it's a great Apple Watch Series 8 deal if those were the styles you were eyeing up ahead of launch.

In his Apple Watch Series 8 review-in-progress, CNET's Scott Stein said it's "an excellent piece of watch hardware with improved software and a health sensor that could be a factor down the road."

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Best Watch, Or Too Early...

It's IP6X-certified dust resistant and swim-proof with WR50 water resistance, and the first model to come with a temperature sensor, which will be used to bring new ovulation tracking features to the Apple Watch. Apple also added car-crash detection to the Series 8 so that emergency services and contacts can be notified in the event of an accident.

These features are in addition to the Apple Watch's existing advanced health-tracking features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, the ability to take an ECG and accurately track your sleep, plus pertinent data gathering during all of your workouts.