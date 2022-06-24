Lastest Apple Watch SE Deal Makes the 44mm Model Cheaper Than the 40mm

Those hoping to snag an Apple Watch deal during Prime Day this year don't need to wait until next month to save. In fact, if you've been eyeing up the Apple Watch SE you might want to get over to Walmart right now as there for a limited time. Falling to just $209, the larger Apple Watch SE is down to a new all-time low price and is actually cheaper than the 40mm version while this deal lasts.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's midrange smartwatch, offering just the essential activity-tracking and notification features while eschewing the bells and whistles of the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Series 7. It's a huge leap over the entry-level Apple Watch Series 3 -- a device that won't get the next WatchOS 9 software update this fall -- thanks to its larger screen, more modern processor and improved array of sensors. At just $10 more than the starting price of the Series 3 with today's deal, it's a total no-brainer to pick the Apple Watch SE.

In her Apple Watch SE review last year, CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana said, "After wearing both the Series 6 and the SE for two weeks, I soon realized the SE did everything I needed."

The deal price only applies to the GPS version of the Apple Watch SE in silver. Other colors are discounted, though not as steeply. And with replaceable Apple Watch bands, you can easily use the cash you save to add a bit of color and personality to your watch.