X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Last Call: This $60 Dollar Flight Club Deal Ends in a Matter of Hours

Snag cheap airfare deals with this discounted lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club's Premium Plus tier before this deal is gone.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
dollar-flight-club
Dollar Flight Club/CNET

Travel can get expensive, especially if you're throwing airfare into the mix. And that cost can rise even higher if you're booking international or long-distance flights. There are resources online to help you search for flight deals to help with the cost, but searching for bargains yourself can take up a lot of time and energy. And if you're not familiar with the destination, it can be challenging to figure out which offers are actually solid deals. Investing in a Dollar Flight Club subscription can spare you the trouble, because DFC finds the best deals and sends alerts when great fares hit, helping you snag a cheap flight without the hassle.

Right now, you can grab a lifetime Premium Plus subscription from StackSocial for just $60, which is a massive discount on the usual $99 annual price, especially when you consider you won't be hit with recurring fees. But this offer is set to expire tonight, Feb. 29, meaning you have just a matter of hours left to get in on the deal.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices. 

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off on various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

StackSocial is also offering a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for just $40, which is a pared-down version that has access to around 70% of the deals and you can set a start and departure point.

Read more: Best Luggage Deals

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image