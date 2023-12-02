Knock Out Your Holiday Shopping at Sam's Club With 60% Off a 1-Year Membership

The holidays are quickly approaching, and in preparation for the gift-giving season, you may be spending a little more than you usually do. If you're looking to make the most of your budget, you may want to start grabbing your groceries and other everyday essentials at a big box store like Sam's Club. Buying in bulk is an excellent way to save some cash -- and while a one-year membership is typically $50, right now you can save 60% when you sign up through StackSocial. That drops the price down to just $20. But this offer is set to expire Dec. 3, so be sure to get signed up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Sam's Club can help you save on a ton of everyday purchases like gas and groceries. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat-tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement. And your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as access to discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.

Plus, with your Sam's Club membership, you can get curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 an order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 an order.

Sam's Club offers so much more than just everyday goods, too. The store has a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, jewelry, games and other items that make for great holiday gifts. So no matter what you use it for, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time. Note, however, that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website.

