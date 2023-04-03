Keep your Home Safe With Up to 42% Off Ring Security Cameras and Kits

With the rise of DIY security systems, it's never been easier or more affordable to keep your home safe. And if you're looking for an easy way to keep an eye on things when you're away, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 42% off a large selection of Ring indoor and outdoor cameras, as well as some Ring security kits with keypads, entry sensors and more. There's no set expiration for this sale, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You've got quite a few different camera options to choose from in this sale. If you just want an easy way to keep track of who's coming and going, you can pick up the , which is one of our favorite video doorbells on the market right now. It boasts HD Plus video resolution, two-way audio, built-in motion detection and right now it's on sale for $175, which saves you $75. Or, for more outdoor coverage, you can pick up this for $130, saving you $40. It has color night vision, motion-activated spotlights, a built-in siren and it's battery-powered so you don't need to worry about complicated wiring and installation.

There's even some cameras for keeping an eye on the inside of your home, like this , which is $20 off, dropping the price down to just $40. And if you want comprehensive security, you can pick up this for $175, saving you $75 compared to the usual price. It includes a base station, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector and a range extender so you can cover your entire house.