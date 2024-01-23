Keep Your Fitness Goals on Track and Save With the $60 Eufy Smart Scale P3

As we edge nearer the end of January you might be wavering on your 2024 resolution to keep fit, lose weight, or just generally be more aware of your health. It's a difficult road, but having the right gear and information to hand can be half of the battle -- and smart scales are a great start. The Eufy Smart Scale P3 is one such piece of hardware and it does much more than just measure your weight.

The Eufy Smart Scale P3 would normally set you back around $90, but if you get an order in today that price will fall to just $60 which is a full $30 (or 33%) off. You won't be asked to enter any discount codes or to clip any coupons to get that special price, but there is one catch to be aware of. We don't know for how long we can expect this deal to be available and that means it could end at any moment. Consider placing your order as soon as possible if you want to be sure of taking advantage of this special $60 price.

The Smart Scale P3 has plenty of features to write home about. Yes it can measure your weight, but that's just the start. Its highly sensitive ITO coating and precise pressure sensor ensure accuracy, while the scale can track 16 different stats. Those stats include your body fat percentage and heart rate with all of the data sent to your phone for safekeeping.

There are plenty of other smart scale deals available if the Eufy Smart Scale P3 doesn't hit the spot for you, too. But no matter which route you go, remember that you've got this. And the new, healthier you is just around the corner.