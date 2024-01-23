Keep Your Fitness Goals on Track and Save With the $60 Eufy Smart Scale P3
Keep your 2024 fitness resolutions running with this bargain smart scale while this deal is still available.
As we edge nearer the end of January you might be wavering on your 2024 resolution to keep fit, lose weight, or just generally be more aware of your health. It's a difficult road, but having the right gear and information to hand can be half of the battle -- and smart scales are a great start. The Eufy Smart Scale P3 is one such piece of hardware and it does much more than just measure your weight.
The Eufy Smart Scale P3 would normally set you back around $90, but if you get an order in today that price will fall to just $60 which is a full $30 (or 33%) off. You won't be asked to enter any discount codes or to clip any coupons to get that special price, but there is one catch to be aware of. We don't know for how long we can expect this deal to be available and that means it could end at any moment. Consider placing your order as soon as possible if you want to be sure of taking advantage of this special $60 price.
The Smart Scale P3 has plenty of features to write home about. Yes it can measure your weight, but that's just the start. Its highly sensitive ITO coating and precise pressure sensor ensure accuracy, while the scale can track 16 different stats. Those stats include your body fat percentage and heart rate with all of the data sent to your phone for safekeeping.
There are plenty of other smart scale deals available if the Eufy Smart Scale P3 doesn't hit the spot for you, too. But no matter which route you go, remember that you've got this. And the new, healthier you is just around the corner.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping