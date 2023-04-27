Keep Your Coffee Warm With a Discounted Ember Smart Mug

Does your morning routine include a fresh cup of coffee? If you're like me, your day doesn't officially get started before that first sip. And if you enjoy your coffee piping hot, investing in an Ember smart mug while they're on sale is a good idea. They're designed to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature until the last drop. Today only, Amazon has various self-heating smart cups and mugs on sale for as low as $70, as well as a ton of other discounted coffee essentials worth checking out.

One of the most popular models, the Smart Mug 2, is available for $100 currently. That's $30 off what it typically goes for at other retailers like Best Buy. It holds up to 10 ounces of liquid and gets up to 80 minutes of battery life. Or you can snag the smaller, 6-ounce Smart Cup for $70. It lacks the handle of the larger model, but it gets up to 90 minutes of battery life on its own. Both vessels come with a charging coaster for all-day battery to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature.

Even at today's discounted price, these Ember mugs are certainly a bit of a splurge, but they may be worth it if you (or a lucky giftee) are particular about your morning pick-me-up. Both versions above have a built-in heating element that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine-tune your purchase according to your preferences and set it to any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app for Android or iPhone. And each of them are safe to hand-wash and are waterproof up to 1 meter, but are not safe for the dishwasher or microwave.

Additionally, you can snag up to 58% off a handheld electric whisk and milk frother from PowerLix, bringing the price down from $26 to just $11. It's a budget-friendly way to get plenty of foam for you at-home baristas. It delivers up to 19,000 rotations per minute and works with all milk types. It does require two AA batteries, though, which you will need to purchase separately. You can also snag deals on single-serve coffee pods in a ton of different flavors, starting at $11. And for those who aren't huge coffee drinkers, you can find deals on tea sets and more, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find exactly what you need to start your day.