Snag an Ember Smart Mug for $98 and Keep Your Coffee Piping Hot All Day

If you're serious about your coffee, investing in a high-end coffee maker isn't the only way to improve your morning pick-me-up. With an Ember Smart Mug 2, you can keep your coffee or tea piping hot until the last drop, and right now, you can snag one for your mug collection at a discount. Woot currently has select color variants on sale for as low as $98, which saves $32 compared to the list price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

Prices jump around a bit depending on what style of mug you're looking at. The most affordable variant is the 10-ounce black mug, which you can grab for $98, $32 off. Or you can upgrade to a gold, copper or stainless steel metallic variant for $113, which saves you $37 compared to the original price. And if you prefer a larger mug for days when you need a serious caffeine boost, you can grab the 14-ounce model of the copper variant for $130, which is $50 less than it typically lists for.

Even at today's discounted price, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is certainly a bit of a splurge, but it may be worth it if you (or a lucky giftee) are particular about your morning pick-me-up. It's equipped with a built-in heating element that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine-tune it according to your preferences, and set it to any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app for Android or iPhone. It's safe to hand-wash and waterproof up to 1 meter, but not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. It also comes with a matching coaster that charges the mug wirelessly for all-day battery life to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature.