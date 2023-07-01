Keep Your Coffee Hot All Day With An Ember Smart Mug -- Prices Start at $98

For coffee lovers who enjoy a nice pick me up in the morning, investing in a high-end coffee maker is a good idea -- but there are more ways to for serious coffee drinkers to get the most out of a cup of joe. With an Ember Smart Mug 2, you can keep your coffee or tea piping hot until the last drop, and right now, you can snag one for at a discount. Woot has select color variants marked down as low as $98, which saves $32 compared to the list price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, July 1, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

Prices jump around a bit depending on how much coffee you want your mug to hold. The 10-ounce mug is the most affordable variant, which you can grab for $98 in black, gold metallic, copper metallic or stainless steel. That's a $32 discount. And if you prefer a larger mug for days when you need a serious caffeine boost, you can upgrade to the 14-ounce model for $130, which is $50 less than it typically lists for. However, it is only available in the copper metallic variant.

Even at today's discounted price, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is certainly a bit of a splurge, but it may be worth it if you (or a lucky giftee) are particular about your morning pick-me-up. It's equipped with a built-in heating element that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine-tune it according to your preferences, and set it to any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app for Android or iPhone. It's safe to hand-wash and waterproof up to 1 meter, but not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. It also comes with a matching coaster that charges the mug wirelessly for all-day battery life to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature.