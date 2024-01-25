Just $60 Can Score You Cheap Airfare for Life With This Dollar Flight Club Deal

Jetsetters know airfare can get really expensive, especially if you're booking international or long-distance flights. While there are a lot of resources online where you can search for deals to lower the cost, it can often be time-consuming to bargain hunt by yourself, and it can be challenging to figure out which offers are actually solid deals. Signing up for a Dollar Flight Club subscription can help. DFC saves you the trouble of finding the best deals and will send you alerts when great fares hit, netting you a cheap flight.

Right now you can grab a lifetime Premium Plus subscription from StackSocial for just $60, which is a massive 96% discount on the usual price. But this offer expires Jan. 29, so be sure to sign up soon if you're interested.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

StackSocial is also offering a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for just $40, which is a pared-down version that has access to around 70% of the deals and you can set a start and departure point.

