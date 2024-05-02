JBL's Xtreme 3 Portable Speaker Just Tumbled to a New Amazon All-Time Low

If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth boom boxes to power your summer backyard barbecues and pool parties, Amazon is offering a new all-time low on a JBL model well worth a look. The price of the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker has been slashed there, dropping it to just $180, and taking a whopping $200 off its list price. We've seen it hit $250 periodically in recent months but today's price is far below anything we've seen in the past. This is a limited-time offer, though, so take that into account when planning a purchase.

The Xtreme 3 offers big sound for its size, including strong bass and decent clarity, delivering up to 100 watts of total power via two 2.75-inch woofers and two tweeters. The speaker has a detachable shoulder strap and weighs in at just 4.3 pounds, making it a portable option you can tote around. And it's rugged with an IPX67 rating water and dustproofing.

It provides up to 15 hours of playback per charge, and charging it back up takes around 2.5 hours. This boom box is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and you can pair up to two Bluetooth devices at once or use PartyBoost pairing if you own another compatible JBL speaker.

If this speaker is overkill for your needs, check out some of our favorite mini Bluetooth speakers for smaller options. And if you'd rather invest in headphones or earbuds for a more personal experience, we have rounded up plenty of deals on those, too.