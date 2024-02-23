X
JBL's Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Hits an All-Time Low Price of $200

Today only, score a massive $180 discount on this large, waterproof, portable Bluetooth speaker for your next party with this deal at B&H.

The JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is displayed against a red background.
If you want big sound at your next party, you won't want to miss this deal on one of our favorite wireless Bluetooth boom boxes for 2024. B&H has slashed the price of the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker today, dropping the price to just $200. That's a whopping $180 discount on its usual cost and it's the lowest price we've seen. This deal is only available today while supplies last, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you want to get your hands on one at this price.

The Xtreme 3 offers big sound for its size, including a strong bass and decent clarity, delivering up to 100 watts of total power via two 2.75-inch woofers and two tweeters. The speaker has a detachable shoulder strap and weighs in at just 4.3 pounds, making it a portable option you can take to the pool, parties or anywhere else you want to play music, especially since it's IPX67-rated waterproof and dustproof. Plus, it can stand vertically or lie horizontally, depending on the space you're working with at the time.

It provides up to 15 hours of playback per charge, and charging it back up takes around 2.5 hours. This boom box is equipped with equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and you can pair up to two Bluetooth devices at once or use PartyBoost pairing if you own another compatible JBL speaker. 

If this speaker is overkill for your needs, check out some of our favorite mini Bluetooth speakers for smaller options. And if you'd rather invest in headphones or earbuds for a more personal experience, we have rounded up plenty of deals on those, too.

