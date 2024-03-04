JBL's Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker Is $50 Off in 5 Different Colors

Picking up a portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to take your music just about anywhere, whether it's around the pool, to the beach, or when you're off camping. There are tons to choose from, but JBL, which is owned by Samsung, is one of the biggest names around. The JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker is from a few years ago now but it's well-reviewed and right now you can pick it up for a price that's hard to beat.

The Xtreme 2 would normally sell for around $200, but if you order your new speaker from Walmart today you'll save $50 and pay just $150, a price that is available on no fewer than five different color options. All you have to do is pick the one that best fits your style.

In terms of features, there's plenty to like about the Xtreme 2, starting with the 15-hour battery life and USB charging. Its IPX7 rating that makes this the perfect speaker for taking outdoors whatever the weather.

JBL's Connect Plus software can wirelessly link more than 100 compatible speakers for an even better listening experience and the speaker even comes with integrated hooks so that it can be hung anywhere, too. Factor in the built-in bottle opener and it's difficult to imagine what else you could possibly need to get the party started.

