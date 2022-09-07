The JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Is Just $75 Today Only at Woot (Save $55)

We raved about the JBL Flip 5 speaker when it first came out in 2019 with a price tag of $130 but, today only, you can nab this impressive speaker for . At $55 off, the Flip 5 is available for just $5 more than the lowest we've ever seen it go and $25 less than the current right now. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, the speaker is offered brand new with a full warranty and shipping is free if you log in with your Amazon Prime account (since Woot is an Amazon subsidiary).

This Bluetooth speaker is no longer the latest in JBL's Flip line, having been replaced by the JBL Flip 6 last year, but it has many enticing features that we love, such as a large battery, a USB-C port for a quicker charge, a built-in microphone for loudspeaker calls and IPX7 waterproofing.

You can take the party wherever you go with this speaker. It comes with 20 watts of audio power and powerful bass, and it can last for 12 hours on a single charge. Pair it with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to have an enhanced sound experience. The speaker is made with durable fabric and rugged rubber housing, so it can withstand a few drops and still work perfectly.