I Bought This $130 Espresso Machine and Haven't Been to a Coffee Shop Since

If you regularly buy $7 lattes, the Gevi espresso machine will pay for itself in a month or less -- and it's on sale for Prime Day.

Katie Teague
Katie Teague
2 min read
I'll admit it, I'm a coffee snob and used to always turn my nose up at anything made at home rather than a coffee shop. Unfortunately, the coffee shop nearest to my house is mediocre so I was driving between 20 and 40 minutes one way every day to get my caramel latte fix. But everything changed when I bought the Gevi espresso machine, which is now on sale for $130 during Prime Day.

I never in a million years thought I could rival my favorite coffee shop's lattes, until I did. The Gevi is super easy to use once you get the hang of it and takes no time to craft your favorite drink. If you're an avid latte drinker, I recommend finding a homemade recipe for whatever sauce you like -- for instance caramel or vanilla. I always add the caramel first, then brew the espresso over it so it blends well. Then I pour the steamed milk through the center (you'll need a milk frother pitcher -- I have this one). It tastes exactly the same as when the coffee shop makes it -- I just make mine less sweet.

Now, instead of spending $35 each week on fancy coffee drinks, I buy a bag of ground espresso beans for $20 every few weeks. I do recommend buying a canister to keep your coffee grounds fresh -- this is the one I bought. Also, if you don't have espresso cups, these are a great option

I've only had the Gevi espresso machine for a little over a month so I can't speak to its lifespan yet, but so far I'm impressed with it. 

