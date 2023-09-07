X
The HyperChiller Beverage Cooler Is Down to $13 Right Now (Save 48%)

I use this handy device every day to chill hot coffee and room-temperature wine in under a minute.

hyperchiller-wine

The HyperChiller quickly cools warm coffee and wine so you don't have to wait hours to imbibe.

 HyperChiller

The HyperChiller may have been designed for making iced tea or coffee out of freshly brewed hot stuff. And for that, it does an excellent job at chilling boiling hot liquids down to room temp so as not to dilute your coffee or tea when poured over ice. But this handy kitchen tool does double duty as a white wine chiller too. The HyperChiller will cool any room-temp wine or whiskey to the perfect sipping chill in about 30-45 seconds and without watering down the boozy beverage with ice. 

It also happens to be on sale right now for just $13 on Amazon in mint green or royal blue color (save 48%). The HyperChiller makes a fine gift for yourself or anyone who loves white, pink or orange wine but doesn't love waiting an hour for them to chill out in the fridge.

So how does it work? I tested the HyperChiller last year and can read all about it here. It's been regularly featured in my kitchen routine ever since, both for cooling coffee, wine and whiskey without watering them down. If you're using it for coffee and wine, just be sure to wash the inner chambers well so as not to cross-contaminate the flavors.

