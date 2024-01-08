Hit Your New Year Goals With Almost $60 Off the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Buying the best smartwatch on the market often means starting with the Apple Watch. And choosing the best Apple Watch is easy -- the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has all of the features you could need and in a design that looks the part, too. But there is no denying the fact that it's an expensive bit of kit. Or at least, it was.

Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for as little as $740, thanks to a discount that will be applied when you clip the on-screen coupon. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 would normally sell for $799 if you bought it from the Apple Store, but order from Amazon today and you'll save close to $60 just by clicking a button. Do keep in mind that this special price is only available on select models.

There's a lot to like about the Apple Watch Ultra 2, that's for sure. It has a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness or when just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. You also get access to all the usual features, including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more.

Not so sure the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the watch for you? There are tons of Apple Watch deals to be had across the lineup, too.