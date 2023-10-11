X
Hello, Dolly: Find Deals on Dolls of All Sizes During Prime Big Deal Days

Barbies, American Girl dolls, baby dolls -- load up on a variety of fun friends for the little ones in your life.

sporty-barbie
baby-alive.png
my-squishy-little-dumpling
american-girl-doll
The recent blockbuster Barbie movie reiterated just how much kids -- and even grownups -- love dolls. From baby dolls to teen dress-up dolls, soccer-playing dolls to mermaids, there's a doll out there for everybody. And during Day 2 of Amazon's Big Deal Days, many of them are on sale -- some with big discounts.

Sporty Barbie set: $35

Save $15

Barbie's played every sport there is over the years and even competed in the Olympics. This set of four Barbie dolls features Barbies with different sports careers -- referee, sports reporter, coach and general manager. They come with diverse looks, skin tones and body types, and each doll has two or three accessories, such as a microphone and notepad for the reporter. It's $35 during October Prime Day, down from $50. Play ball!

Baby Alive Dino Cuties: $9

Save $14

Kids love dinosaurs, and kids love dolls they can feed. The Baby Alive Dino Cuties doll combines both, with a bright-eyed doll dressed as a triceratops who really drinks from a dino egg-shaped bottle and wets her diaper. She's marked down 61%, from $23 to just $9.

My Squishy Little Dumplings: $3

Save $12

Want a small but cuddly doll? My Squishy Little Dumplings are adorable little squishy dolls small enough to fit in your palms, and who will never complain they're being squeezed too much. Each doll comes with two accessories, such as a flower headband and eye mask, and the tops of their heads light up and their cheeks turn bright when you squeeze them. The little cutie who goes by "Doe" is now marked down a whopping 77%, down to just $3.50 from $15.

American Girl Truly Me doll: $105

Save $45

American Girl dolls have had a devoted following since the 1980s for their charm, many accessories and clothing items, and intriguing historical backstories. But they can be pricey, so this might be the perfect time to snatch one up for birthdays and holidays ahead. This 18-inch Truly Me American Girl doll is loaded up with accessories, from a pretend tablet to a soccer ball, water bottle, backpack and more. It's 30% off for Amazon Big Deal Days, marked down to $105 from $150.

