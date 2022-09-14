iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Grab Crocs for the Whole Family With These Great Sales

If you've never tried Crocs, here's your chance.
green classic clog croc shoe
Crocs

Crocs are definitely my favorite shoe. I'm on my fifth pair currently, with plans to buy even more. They're comfy, spacious and waterproof. It also helps that they've come back into style the last few years with the rise of Y2K fashion trends. But trends aren't the only reason people choose Crocs -- they're made with antimicrobial EVA foam that perfectly conform to your feet. Comfort is the one thing I'm always chasing after when it comes to shoes and I've worn these babies to Disneyland several times with no complaints. 

See at Crocs

If you're trying Crocs for the first time, you can't go wrong with the classic clog. Snag two of the discounted colors for just $60. Or get ready for the winter chill with these warm, lined classic clogs. Turn your family into a Croc family and match your kids with these fun marbled toddler classic clogs. Younger kids love Crocs' simple design because they're so easy to put on, and it allows them a little independence. Make sure to check out Woot's Croc sale and save up to 75% off select Crocs.

Worried they may not live up to the hype? Crocs offers no-hassle returns and a 90-day limited warranty, as well as free shipping on any purchase over $45.

More Shoes

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.