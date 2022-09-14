Grab Crocs for the Whole Family With These Great Sales

Crocs are definitely my favorite shoe. I'm on my fifth pair currently, with plans to buy even more. They're comfy, spacious and waterproof. It also helps that they've come back into style the last few years with the rise of Y2K fashion trends. But trends aren't the only reason people choose Crocs -- they're made with antimicrobial EVA foam that perfectly conform to your feet. Comfort is the one thing I'm always chasing after when it comes to shoes and I've worn these babies to Disneyland several times with no complaints.

Worried they may not live up to the hype? Crocs offers no-hassle returns and a 90-day limited warranty, as well as free shipping on any purchase over $45.

