Grab a Ruggable Rug and Save Up to 15% During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Ruggables washable and non-slip rugs are excellent for those who have pets or kids and this 15% coupon will get you one for a bit cheaper.
It's spring, which means it's the perfect time to redecorate and welcome new energy into your home. And during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can save quite a bit on home goods, including rugs from Ruggable. There's a lot to love about rugs, whether it's the feeling of walking barefoot on one or just changing up a space and making it feel more cosy. Of course, rugs do come with a lot of maintenance, especially if you have pets or kids and need to clean them regularly with expensive carpet cleaners. Luckily, Ruggable's rugs are easily washable and non-slip, so you don't have to worry about a kid careening down a hallway. While they are a bit pricey, you can save up to 15% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, happening right now.
For example, this 6 by 9-foot bohemian-style Morris & Co Blackthorn Forest Green rug regularly costs $429. With the 15% discount, the price is dropped to $365. Ruggable is known for its collaborations with designer Jonathan Adler, so the same-sized Adler-designed rug that usually sets you back $409 drops down to $348. Be sure to click the 15% off coupon on Amazon's product page before checking out or you'll miss the discount.
Anyone with kids or pets (or klutzes) will appreciate not only the wide variety of styles but also how easy they are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a nonslip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part and most sizes can be washed in an average-sized washing machine. This sale won't last forever, so be sure to order while the deals are still in full swing. And if you want other ways to clean your house with very little hassle, check out these great robot vacuum deals.
