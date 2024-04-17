Grab a New Robot Vacuum and Save Over $300 Off With These Deals

Robot vacuums have become super popular over the last few years. It's never been easier to keep your floors clean while exerting minimum effort. The best robot vacuums are the ones that seamlessly fit into your home and does the job without interrupting your life. But depending on your needs, these tiny robots can get expensive. Fortunately, top brands like Samsung and iRobot occasionally offer fantastic deals on some of the most popular robot vacuums. Right now, you can save hundreds off your purchase.

iRobot/CNET iRobot Save up to $185 on featured deals See at iRobot iRobot is popular maker when it comes to robot vacs with its Roomba brand being a household name. But you don't have to spend full price to get one of these popular vacuums with the company currently offering up to $185 off in its featured deals. You can shop the Roomba Combo Essential Robot starting at $275. This model is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with all the cleaning essentials. It's powered by the iRobot OS and easy to set up and use. Other models and bundles are also available. See at iRobot

Eufy/CNET Eufy Up to $310 off cleaning products See at Eufy Eufy is the smart home sub-brand of Anker, makers of a ton of tech accessories, and its cleaning products are currently on sale for up to $310 off. Right now, you can save $200 off the Clean X8 Pro. It has a self-emptying station, which is super convenient. This model typically retails for $650 but with code WS24X8PROSE, you can grab it for $450. You also get a pack of anti-bacterial and deodorizing dust bags for free. See at Eufy

