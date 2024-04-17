Grab a New Robot Vacuum and Save Over $300 Off With These Deals
Major brands like Samsung, iRobot and others are offering huge discounts off popular robot vacuum models. So, kick up your feet and let the robots do all the cleaning.
Robot vacuums have become super popular over the last few years. It's never been easier to keep your floors clean while exerting minimum effort. The best robot vacuums are the ones that seamlessly fit into your home and does the job without interrupting your life. But depending on your needs, these tiny robots can get expensive. Fortunately, top brands like Samsung and iRobot occasionally offer fantastic deals on some of the most popular robot vacuums. Right now, you can save hundreds off your purchase.
Samsung is a giant in the smart home appliances space. The brand has several robot vacuum options, including the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, which has vacuuming and mopping functionalities. It's an all-in-one cleaning station with auto steam. If that's something you're interested in, you can snag one for yourself for just $1,099. That's $300 off its original price. Samsung also has the Jet Bot AI Plus robot vacuum available for $900, which is $400 off.
iRobot is popular maker when it comes to robot vacs with its Roomba brand being a household name. But you don't have to spend full price to get one of these popular vacuums with the company currently offering up to $185 off in its featured deals. You can shop the Roomba Combo Essential Robot starting at $275. This model is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with all the cleaning essentials. It's powered by the iRobot OS and easy to set up and use. Other models and bundles are also available.
Eufy is the smart home sub-brand of Anker, makers of a ton of tech accessories, and its cleaning products are currently on sale for up to $310 off. Right now, you can save $200 off the Clean X8 Pro. It has a self-emptying station, which is super convenient. This model typically retails for $650 but with code WS24X8PROSE, you can grab it for $450. You also get a pack of anti-bacterial and deodorizing dust bags for free.
If you've been eyeing something from Roborock, you can save up to 46% off during its current sale. The sale includes the S8 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mop, our favorite midrange robot vacuum thanks to its intelligent navigation, ability to work on all floor types and competitive price. You can save $200 off your purchase, and you'll also get free delivery and 24/7 support.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Samsung, iRobot and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.