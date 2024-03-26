Grab a New Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller Today From Just $60

Mobile gaming is a great way to take the fun with you no matter where you go, but who wants to carry a Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck with them all the time? The iPhone is already a powerful gaming machine, but on-screen touch controls aren't for everyone -- you're going to need something like the Backbone One controller to get the most out of it. This iPhone gaming controller is perfect for cloud gaming and more, and now you can pick one up from just $60.

This deal is available on both the black and white variants of the controller, but note that it's offered only on the first-gen model with a Lightning connector and the second-gen model with a USB-C connector. The new second-gen model with a Lightning connector isn't part of this sale currently. It's also important to note that the new price doesn't appear until you add the controller to your cart, either, so be sure to check the amount once you get to checkout.

Thankfully, all iPhones will work with these controllers, but folks who have the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro will end up paying a little more. The USB-C version is available for 20% off -- which works out at $80 -- but those buying the first-gen Lightning model will pay just $60.

The Backbone One features responsive analog triggers and great, tactile buttons as well as clickable thumbsticks. All of this means the controller is a great way to indulge in cloud-based gaming as well as remotely play Xbox and PlayStation titles. Just want to play the games installed on your iPhone instead? No problem -- this controller works great with those as well.

The controller comes with a port, so you can charge your iPhone while you're playing, and the free Backbone app makes quickly accessing your games and friends list super easy. You'll be enjoying the latest must-play titles in no time.

Need to upgrade your iPhone to get the best gaming experience? Before you place your order anywhere else, be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone deals.