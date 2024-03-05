Grab a New Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller Today and Pay Just $70

Mobile gaming is a great way to kill some time while you're on a break at work or just standing in line at the market, but who wants to carry a Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck with them all the time? If you have your iPhone, you already have a great gaming machine. But you're going to need something like the Backbone One to get the most out of it. The iPhone gaming controller is perfect for cloud gaming and more, and now you can pick one up for just $70.

This deal is available on both the black and white variants of the controller, but note that it's only offered on the versions with a Lightning connector. That means that most iPhones will work with these controllers, but those who have the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro devices will need to look elsewhere or pay full price for the USB-C models.

The Backbone One features responsive analog triggers and great, tactile buttons as well as clickable thumbsticks. All of this means that the controller is a great way to play cloud-based gaming as well as remotely playing Xbox and PlayStation games. Just want to play the games installed on your iPhone instead? No problem, this controller works great with those as well.

The controller comes with a Lightning port so you can charge your iPhone while you're playing and the free Backbone app makes quickly accessing your games and friends list super-easy. You'll be enjoying the latest must-play titles in no time.

Need to upgrade your iPhone to get the best gaming experience? Be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone deals before you place your order anywhere else.