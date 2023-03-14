Keep Your Coffee at the Perfect Temperature With Ember's Discounted Smart Mug

If you're like me, then your day doesn't officially start until that first sip of coffee in the morning. And if you prefer your coffee piping hot, you may want to snag an Ember smart mug while they're on sale to keep at the perfect temperature until the last drop. Today only, Best Buy has these self-heating smart mugs on sale for $30 off, so you can pick one up for as little as $100. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With prices starting at $100, these Ember mugs are certainly a bit of a splurge, but they may be worth it if you're extra particular about your morning pick-me-up. They have a built-in heater that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine-tune it according to your preferences and set it to any temperatures between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app on your Android or iOS device.

The Ember smart mug has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours on its own, but also comes with a charging coaster for all-day battery. It's safe to hand wash and is waterproof up to 1 meter, but is not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. You can snag the basic black or white mug for $100 right now, with the price jumping up to $120 for the metallic copper, gold and stainless steel variants.