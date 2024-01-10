Google's OG Pixel Watch Just Matched Its Amazon All-Time Low of $200

The original Google Pixel Watch might not be the best smartwatch on the market today, but it's still a great wearable for those who want to get a smartwatch for a fraction of the price that you would normally have to pay for a competing product.

And if you order your new Pixel Watch from Amazon today and you will pay just $200, a price that saves you a solid chunk of change. You won't have to do any work for that deal either -- there are no on-screen coupons or discount codes to fiddle with here.

The sale model is Wi-Fi compatible and boasts a variety of features. For your health, there's Fitbit activity tracking, along with six months of Fitbit Premium included. The Pixel can track your heart rate and get insight into your sleep as well as assess your heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. There's also Emergency SOS, so your watch can alert trusted contacts or 911 if you're feeling unsafe.

All of this comes in a slick design. The face has a circular, domed design with Wear OS by Google, so it's easier than ever to see and manage from your watch. Made with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, it can withstand up to 5 atm. (50 meters) of water resistance. The sale price includes a variety of colors, so be sure to pick the one you like best before adding anything to your cart.

Looking for a smartwatch for use with your new iPhone? Our list of the best Apple Watch deals is the place to be.