Google Pixel Watch Matches Record Low Price of $200

This Google Pixel Watch it's still a great smart watch option for those who want to get a smartwatch for a reasonable price compared with the latest tech. And if you order your new Pixel Watch from Amazon today, you'll pay just $200, a savings of $44. This deal might not last for long, though, as it was a part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, which has now ended. However this deal is still ongoing.

This Android watch is Wi-Fi compatible with a variety of features. For your health, there's Fitbit activity tracking, along with six months of Fitbit Premium included. The Pixel can track your heart rate and get insight into your sleep as well as assess your heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. There's also Emergency SOS, so your watch can alert trusted contacts or 911 if you're feeling unsafe.

All of this comes in a slick design. The face has a circular, domed design with Wear OS by Google, so it's easier than ever to see and manage things from your watch. Made with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, it can withstand up to 50 meters of water resistance. The sale price includes a variety of colors, so be sure to pick the one you like best before adding anything to your cart.

