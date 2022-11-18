This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Finding the right gift for someone who has been cooking for years can be tricky since they may already have all the cookware and gear. Where I come from, kitchen and cupboard space are precious so beware of saddling them with cumbersome or unnecessary cooking tools. An e-gift card for something edible or drinkable, on the other hand, is essentially fail-proof and could be the gourmet gifting answer you've been looking for.

If you'd rather send them some delicious eats that you picked out, we've rounded up the best places to buy specialty foods online along with the best food and drink subscriptions to gift in 2022. But if you suspect they'd have more fun going on a shopping spree of their own, these online gift certificates are the move. And they couldn't be easier to purchase and send.

Most online e-gift cards can be bought in any amount you'd like and while a few have expiration dates, most are generally good for at least a year if not much longer. Some companies will send you a hard copy of the card or a link to print it out. But most allow you to order and deliver these via email so you can save the paper and send your gift right up until the very last minute.

Best e-gift cards for a foodie in 2022

iGourmet This virtual wonderland of cooking ingredients and pantry goods could keep a home chef busy for hours. It's also a great place to get inspiration for recipes and cuisines to try. You'll find specialty oils, premium cheeses, dry goods, sauces and lots more. The marketplace even has high-end meats and cheeses.

Goldbelly Goldbelly specializes in sending prepared eats from some of the most iconic restaurants in the country to you, no matter where you live. Want some Russ & Daughters smoked salmon? Goldbelly has it. Jones-ing for that turducken you've seen all over Instagram? Goldbelly will send you one straight from the bakery. A gift card to Goldbelly will keep a foodie busy for hours. The only problem is they won't be able to order everything.

Porter Road This online butcher sells some seriously fine cuts, from big holiday roasts to rich ribeye, pork loins and more. Send a gift card and they can peruse the magnificent meats and snatch some up now or wait for grilling season to pounce.

Food52 The best part about a Food52 gift certificate ard is you don't have to scroll too far to find something amazing. The food blog has a robust market of editor-curated goods including cookware, glassware, gadgets and pantry staples. Mostly everything is both stylish and useful and the prices are reasonable to boot.

Mouth.com Mouth is a marketplace with tons of fun and trendy eats and subscriptions like a pickle-of-the-month club or this basket of boozy sweets for your next movie night. This is another good option for a foodie who likes a little bit of everything since, well, they've got it.

Blue Apron A meal kit gift certificate makes another great gift for a home chef or generally busy person. You could have one sent to their door, but unless you're really sure of the person's tastes, preferences and schedule, you might be better off sticking with a gift card. Blue Apron is my top pick for a meal kit to give a seasoned home chef, but check out some great meal kits to give this season, including Purple Carrot for vegetarians and HelloFresh for beginners.

Fulton Fish Market Depending on where you or the person you're shopping for lives, fresh seafood may be hard to come by. I wrote about the best places to order seafood online and can say that seafood flash-frozen and sent from the likes of Fulton Fish Market is the next best thing to a true port-side fishmonger. Fulton has an incredible selection of tuna, salmon, squid, shellfish and even caviar and some other packaged goods. This is the perfect gift to hook a seafood eater.

Rastelli's If it's high-end eats they want, Rastelli's is a great place to snag a gift card for the home chef on your list. The gourmet market specializes in meats and fish including Wagyu beef, organic poultry and sustainable seafood. It also has all accouterments to make these meats pop, including rubs, butters and sides.

Le Creuset If you're hunting down a last-minute gift for someone who loves kitchen gadgets and fine cookware, Williams Sonoma is an excellent vendor to let them run wild in. From high-end Le Creuset cookware to funky barware and loads of gourmet pantry essentials, Williams Sonoma has a bit of everything for home cooks of all skill levels.

Munch Addict The Japanese have snacking down to an art form. Bokksu knows this better than anyone, collecting some of the best Japanese snacks from the east and sending them in a one-time curated box or recurring monthly snack box. And oh boy are they fun. The best part about the Bokksu box is that almost none of these Japanese snacks remind you much of snacks we already have in the US but are freakin' delicious. This raises the question: "What the heck are we doing wrong here, people?!" You can order Bokksu gift cards in denominations of $25 for someone to spend on curated boxes or to pick out individual snacks from the Bokksu market.

Bean Box Bean Box has a vast inventory of quality beans with interesting profiles like pomegranate and cherry maple hazelnut. You can certainly give a single shipment or keep the beans coming with a subscription gift. There are several other coffee subscription options to choose from and we've outlined a few of the differences here.

Sugarfina Sugarfina has some seriously fun candy and confections with interesting flavors, chic and surprising collaborations -- particularly with booze brands. You can snag an e-gift card in any denomination and send it to the sweetie with a sweet tooth on your list.

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images This one might be slightly more impersonal but if you suspect you've got a takeout addict that still needs a gift or perhaps a cash-strapped college student, they'll definitely appreciate some money for grub.

