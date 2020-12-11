The best coffee subscriptions and monthly clubs to gift this year

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're pondering a coffee subscription to gift this holiday, consider this: Caffeine stimulates dopamine, which is one of the most important chemicals the brain and body use to feel pleasure. So yeah, being responsible for good coffee beans showing up monthly to a friend or family member's doorstep is likely to land you in their good graces. There are a good number of fantastic coffee subscriptions and coffee-of-the-month clubs to choose from in 2020, and many of them would make an excellent holiday gift for the right person. Choosing the absolute best coffee subscription for the coffee drinker on your list is another matter altogether.

Different coffee subscription services have carved out a niche in the category, whether that's really (really) good, hard-to-find beans, a fun theme or an ethical, fair-trade element. It does take a little digging to find the best coffee subscription for you or the person you're buying for. And we love digging. We've taken a close look at the differences between each coffee subscription and also kept cost in mind as we unraveled the best coffee subscription boxes available right now. Some coffee clubs are pricier than others, but you can definitely have freshly roasted coffee delivered to your door without breaking the bank. Many also have flexible plans or allow you to make one-time purchases if you have a serious subscription phobia. (I blame those CD clubs from the '90s.)

Need another reason to sign up for monthly coffee delivery? Besides gaining access to quality, new and interesting coffee beans, a coffee subscription decreases the likelihood of ever running out. Once you're getting freshly roasted coffee delivered to your home every week or month, the risk of those dreaded mornings without coffee beans starts to dwindle down to zero. I'd say that's one less thing to worry about as we roll through the end of this fakakta year and into a (hopefully) better 2021. Whether for yourself or as a gift for that special coffee-drinking someone on your list, read on to learn more about the best coffee subscriptions available in 2020.

Crema.co

Passion House Passion House embodies what we mean by really, really good beans. Go with the Roaster's Choice subscription for a different pick of coffee "genre" with each delivery, or keep it blend-free with the Roaster's Choice Single Origin coffee subscription. Whether you pick weekly, bi-weekly or monthly coffee box delivery, you're paying $17 per 12-ounce bag for freshly roasted coffee, plus a one-time shipping fee that averages out to be less than a dollar a bag (a single charge of $7.25). For delicious coffee made from beans this flavorful and aromatic, that is money well-spent.

Just Coffee Co-Op Completely worker-owned and established with the goal of building strong relationships with the coffee farmers from which they source their beans, Just Coffee Cooperative independent coffee roasters is a great option for those wanting a more sustainable coffee subscription. Shipping is included, and so when you select a 12-month monthly coffee subscription box, you get two 12-ounce bags each month for $26.

Crema.co Crema.co puts a fun spin on coffee subscriptions by allowing you to set up your coffee "playlist." Peruse their list of coffee types or get started with a little guidance based on craft coffee roasts, types of coffee, and flavor notes. As you select coffees, they are added to your playlist to be delivered one at a time at your chosen frequency, with the option to pause deliveries at any time. Bags of roasted and blended coffee range from $15 to $19, and shipping is free. You can also send a flight of three 4-ounce bags for as little as $19.50. Just make sure you have a coffee grinder, as these bags are whole bean only.

Grounds and Hounds "Every pound saves a hound," is the slogan of Grounds and Hounds coffee company, which donates 20 percent of all profits to dog rescue organizations. With blends like Morning Walk, Paper & Slippers and even a decaf roast called Hush Puppy, this is the perfect subscription for dog lovers. Join the Grounds and Hounds Coffee Club for a subscription starting at $14 per bag and $2 per shipment. It's the ideal way to keep a steady supply of coffee at the ready for those post-walk mornings in front of the fireplace, with your best buddy snoozing at your feet.

Trade If you love traveling around the U.S., and you always check out the local coffee scene when you do, a Trade coffee subscription box is a good one for you. They've got all the best coffee roasters from across the country, like Gimme! from the East Coast, Sightglass from the West Coast, Intelligentsia from the Third Coast, and even more artisan coffee roasters. As far as types of coffee subscription options go, you can get two 12-ounce bags of classic blends for $25 total per delivery ($12.50 per bag), or a single amazing coffee bag from one of 400 roasters for between $15 and $22 per delivery (shipping included for both options). Trade takes you through a few coffee onboarding questions to suss out your preferred coffee lover roasts, and if you need freshly ground coffee, they even let you select your usual brew method for the perfect grind size! You can also sign up for a personalized cold brew subscription.

Bean Box Bean Box highlights renowned Seattle roasters and has two subscription options. The Coffee of the Month Club brings you 12 ounces of freshly roasted, hand-picked whole bean coffee (you choose the roast, or leave it open to all possibilities: light roast, medium, dark, espresso or decaf) with tasting notes and tips for freshly brewing roasted coffee to perfection, plus a sample of artisanal chocolate to enjoy with your joe. Plans start at a very affordable $69 for three months. Or if you like more variety of coffee, the Bean Box coffee sampler includes four 1.8 ounce bags of coffee in whole bean or ground format; again, you can pick your roast preference. You'll get a caramel with this option, which starts at $24 for one month. In any case, shipping is included and you can pause or skip deliveries at any time if need be.

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club brings you single origin craft coffee from one of 50-plus countries of independent coffee roasters where amazing coffee is produced. Not only is the coffee high quality, but every coffee subscription box delivery comes with a postcard featuring its country of origin, as well as a message with tasting notes and some brewing tips. A full bag of coffee costs $14, and a sample shipping cost is $4.95 (to Chicago, for example), making this specialty coffee subscription a bit pricier. But it's a fun and delicious way to try different coffees with variety and freshness from around the globe. CNET readers can take 50% off their first order to give it a try. Just $7 for a 12-ounce bag of fresh Costa Rican coffee may just be too good a deal to pass up.

Illy Founded in 1933, Illy now combines their coffee-rich history with modern convenience through their coffee subscriptions. This subscription is best suited for those wanting regularly-delivered replenishment for espresso makers. If you opt for whole beans, you can get 8.8-ounce containers of coffee (in those classic tins) for $15, and shipping is free with subscriptions. One of the standout features of this coffee subscription box is the welcome gift: Choose from several cup sets (coffee, espresso or cappuccino), valued at up to $40. If Illy is already your go-to for espresso, not a bad way to keep monthly delivery coming and score some swag.

Sudden Coffee If you don't have time to wait for drip coffee or pour-over, or if you want to ensure you have better quality coffee with you at all times (whether at work, on the road or even camping) you're in luck, because instant coffee has come a long way. Sudden Coffee is a subscription service that specializes in high-quality, single-origin coffee beans that are freeze-dried in small batches and shipped in recyclable, single-serving test tubes, so you can take them with you anywhere you go. Just add hot water (or cold if you want iced brew) and you have a shockingly great cup of amazing coffee. Deliveries come every month but you can adjust your frequency, and you receive a new variety of coffee blend each quarter (but can choose either light or dark roast). The price varies depending on how many servings you want and how frequently, but start at $20 for an 8-cup pack every month.

This story was written by Emily Murawski and updated by David Watsky. It was originally posted on Chowhound.