Get Up to 50% Off Brooklinen's Luxury Bedding During Its Last Call Sale

Spruce up your home with some new luxury bedding, towels and more from Brooklinen.

Brooklinen's Last Call Sale is happening right now and some of these deals are too good to ignore. The brand is known for offering luxury home items at affordable prices. And those prices are a lot better during this sale. Brooklinen -- whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2024 -- is currently offering up to 50% off, so you're sure to find a great price on whatever you need.

If you're not sure where to start, consider picking up a set of the Luxe sateen sheets we mentioned before. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases for just $81. That's $55 down from the original price. Pair those new sheets with a matching Luxe Sateen duvet cover for $76 -- another price cut of over $50. Extra pillowcases are on sale for $28 and towels for $19. You can also treat yourself to a new robe for $50 and save over $70 off your purchase. Or maybe you need some new loungewear. Brooklinen has you covered with shirts from $7, sweatshirts for $23 and pajama sets for $119.

All that said, if nothing grabs you here, we've got options. Consider checking out FluffCo's bedding sale. You can also browse our roundup of the best comforters of 2024

