Get Up to 30% Off Made In Cookware for Memorial Day

Top-notch cookware often comes with a hefty price tag, but you don't need to be a professional chef to benefit from high quality materials in your kitchen. Investing in solid cookware, bakeware, knives and other kitchen essentials can help ensure even cooking of your food and that your products will last for a long time. Many retailers have already begun discounting hundreds of products for Memorial Day, and our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brand, Made In, has decided to cut prices on select items, too, marking down some of its best sellers by as much as 30%. You can take advantage of this offer now through May 31.

Made In's 6-piece starter set earned a spot on our best cookware sets you can buy roundup. It's a great option for anyone looking to expand or start a collection of premium cookware. It comes with a nonstick stainless steel skillet, frying pan, sucepan and stockpot. And it's marked down to just $477 right now. But if you want to totally overhaul your collection, you can upgrade to this impressive 13-piece stainless steel set. At 25% off, the price drops to $972, saving you a whopping $324 off the price it usually goes for, making it a great deal for those ready to splurge on a big set.

For pasta lovers, investing in the 8-quart stainless clad stock pot with a pasta insert can make it easy to prep your favorite dishes. You can even use it to steam your veggies. It's available for $223 right now, saving you $105 on its usual list price. And all cooks can benefit from having a reliable knife set. This 4-piece set includes a Chef knife, a Bread knife, a Paring knife and a Nakiri knife -- and it's marked down by over $100 right now, meaning you'll pay just $305 during this sale.

There are a ton of other markdowns, including this 4-piece wine glass set for $47 (save $32) or this 5.5-quart Dutch oven for $212 (save $37), so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Made In to find the perfect pieces to add to your kitchen.