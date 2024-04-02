Get Up to $257 Off a Cellular Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 9, But Be Quick

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model in a long line of popular Apple Watches. It may only be an incremental update over the Apple Watch Series 8, but it's still one of the best smartwatches we've seen to date. It's a gorgeous bit of kit when you choose the stainless steel option as well, but that really cranks the price up. The same goes for the useful cellular feature, too. Unless, that is, you manage to take advantage of this incredible deal that will get you a cellular stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 for just $442 (a $257 savings).

That price gets you the 41mm model in silver with a Storm Blue sport band, but you can get the larger 45mm model for $668. That deal isn't quite as impressive, however. And these Apple Watch prices can fluctuate wildly at times, so we would suggest you place your order soon if you want to put one of these watches on your wrist at these prices.

If you do, you'll get an Apple Watch that still has the blood-oxygen-sensing feature that Apple has gotten itself into so much trouble over, while you'll also benefit from the same array of health and fitness features that made the Apple Watch so popular in the first place. These wearables also sport lifesaving features like ECG capabilities and heart rate monitoring technology, not to mention fall detection and crash detection as well. And of course, you'll have the option of cellular data so you can leave your iPhone at home, too. With all of that factored in, can you afford not to take advantage of these discounts?

As far as smartwatch deals go, the 41mm discount of $257 really is a doozy, but it's unlikely to stick around for long, so if you have your heart set on something in the lineup, be sure to check out our collection of the best Apple Watch deals.