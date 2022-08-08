Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
Deals

Get This Large-Capacity Bella Pro Series Air Fryer for $50 (Save $100)

This 8-quart digital air fryer has two baskets that operate independently.
2 min read

Air fryers have taken the world by storm, and there's a good reason why. These small appliances take all the grease work and unsolicited oil burns out of frying your favorite foods like chicken wings or french fries. Digital air fryers are touted as a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods because it cuts way back on the oil without sacrificing flavor or texture. If you've been wanting to get a quality air fryer without paying over $100 for one, check out this great deal on the Bella Pro Series digital air fryer -- it's just $50 on Best Buy today.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer
$50 at Best Buy

This Bella air fryer was originally $150, so you will save more than you spend on this deal. But it only lasts today, so hurry while the offer still stands. 

It comes in a sleek matte black finish and features two frying baskets so you can accomplish twice as much in half the time. Both baskets operate independently, so you'll be able to set your temperature and time on each basket according to whatever you're cooking. If you just want to cook one thing, you can spread it across both baskets, which hold up to 8 quarts of food.

There are six built-in smart cooking functions including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. Temperatures range from 90 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Weighing only 6.6 pounds, this air fryer is easily portable and it looks good enough to keep on the kitchen counter even when you're not using it. This air fryer comes with a two-year warranty, and you can opt for a two-year accidental Geek Squad replacement for just $10 more.

