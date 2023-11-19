CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

The deal below was selected by CNET editorial staff from Walmart’s best holiday offers, a paid partner. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get the Sleek 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 for $209 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal cuts $70 off the cost of the larger model of one of our favorite smartwatches, dropping it to a new low.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The 44mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is displayed against a red background.

Getting a wearable that can keep you connected on the go and keep track of a multitude of health metrics can be a major convenience, but top-notch models tend to cost a pretty penny. If you're considering buying a smartwatch at Black Friday prices, you won't want to miss this deal. Walmart is set to drop the 44mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE down to just $209. That saves you $70 on its usual list price and brings the watch to a new all-time low. 

There's just one catch -- this deal isn't available yet. Walmart's next Black Friday sale officially kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at noon PT (3 p.m. ET), which is when this offer will go live. So if you missed Walmart's first Black Friday sale, you still have a chance to cash in on some big bargains on tech, home goods and other must-have items, including this incredible deal. And Walmart Plus members can take advantage of early access to the sale starting at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). 

See at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE 2 offers all the features you expect from an Apple smartwatch, including sleep and fitness tracking, on-wrist notifications, Apple Pay on the go and more -- but this option offers the best value, coming in at a more affordable price than the rest of the current lineup. In fact, it won an Editors' Choice Award and landed in our roundup of the best smartwatches you can buy.

This model has the larger 44mm always-on retina OLED display, making it a little easier to read from your wrist than the more compact 41mm version. Plus, this second-generation SE also offers some upgrades over the previous model, including added safety features like crash detection and an upgraded processor that delivers faster performance. There's even a low-power mode to extend your battery life when you're out of juice. At just $209, this is a solid deal. 

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.
We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image