Get the Sleek 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 for $209 at Walmart

Getting a wearable that can keep you connected on the go and keep track of a multitude of health metrics can be a major convenience, but top-notch models tend to cost a pretty penny. If you're considering buying a smartwatch at Black Friday prices, you won't want to miss this deal. Walmart is set to drop the 44mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE down to just $209. That saves you $70 on its usual list price and brings the watch to a new all-time low.

There's just one catch -- this deal isn't available yet. Walmart's next Black Friday sale officially kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at noon PT (3 p.m. ET), which is when this offer will go live. So if you missed Walmart's first Black Friday sale, you still have a chance to cash in on some big bargains on tech, home goods and other must-have items, including this incredible deal. And Walmart Plus members can take advantage of early access to the sale starting at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET).

The Apple Watch SE 2 offers all the features you expect from an Apple smartwatch, including sleep and fitness tracking, on-wrist notifications, Apple Pay on the go and more -- but this option offers the best value, coming in at a more affordable price than the rest of the current lineup. In fact, it won an Editors' Choice Award and landed in our roundup of the best smartwatches you can buy.

This model has the larger 44mm always-on retina OLED display, making it a little easier to read from your wrist than the more compact 41mm version. Plus, this second-generation SE also offers some upgrades over the previous model, including added safety features like crash detection and an upgraded processor that delivers faster performance. There's even a low-power mode to extend your battery life when you're out of juice. At just $209, this is a solid deal.