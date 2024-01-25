Get Super Bowl-Ready With Huge Savings on Big-Screen TVs and Soundbars Today

As we get ever closer to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, now is a great time to start making game-day plans. You'll need to make sure you get the right snacks and some drinks to go with them, but most of all you need the right home entertainment setup. If you pledged that 2023 would be the last time you watched a Super Bowl game on old and busted TV, Woot has the deals for you.

Right now Woot will sell you a range of TVs and soundbars from some of the biggest names in the game. Samsung, LG and Hisense make some of the best TVs and audio gear around, and now you can get devices at prices starting from just $175.

That $175 gets you a Hisense Dolby Atmos Soundsystem including a soundbar and subwoofer -- a full 50% off the normal asking price. Need a new TV as well? There are plenty of options available including some huge OLED displays. The LG OLED C3 TV is included, with prices starting at just $1,597 with a free Visa gift card worth up to $300 thrown in for good measure. Prefer to go the Samsung route? The Samsung S95C series of TVs starts from just $2,270.

As great as these prices are, there's still a catch to consider. Woot says that these deals will all come to an end on Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so make sure to get your order in before that time. Not sure these TVs hit the spot? Check out our list of the best 4K TV deals to make sure you're all kitted out for the game.