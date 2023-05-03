Get Ready for Summer With 20% Off Sunglasses at Lensabl

With summer just around the corner, you may be looking to update your wardrobe with a new pair of sunglasses. And right now at Lensabl -- one of our favorite places to shop for glasses online -- you can grab some new pairs for less. The online retailer is currently offering 20% off sunglass lenses, and frames with sunglass lenses, when you use the promo code SUN20 at checkout. This offer is only available through May 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's important to note this offer cannot be used for Bose, Spectacles, Rheos, Willows or Gamer Advantage frames, but there are still dozens of frames you can pick up on sale. No matter what style you're looking for, you're sure to find a great pair for less right now. If you want something simple and classic, you can grab a pair of these Ensley sunglasses, which start at $127. Or, if you want a pair with some personality, you can snag these stylish tortoise-red Martel sunglasses, which also start at $127. Lensabl lets you customize the lens color and tint, and those who need glasses can even upgrade to prescription lenses.

