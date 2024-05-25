Get Ready for Summer Camping: $390 Discount on Anker Solix Portable Power Station

Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional beginning of summer, and that means the start of camping season. If you're a veteran camper, you know how valuable a trusty power source can be -- and how much quality power stations can cost.

Luckily, a great deal on the Anker Solix C1000 power station is happening right now at Amazon -- it's currently marked down a whopping $390 to a new low price of $610. It's the lowest price we've seen, but we can't guarantee how long it will last.

The Anker Solix C1000 appears on our list of the best portable power stations and tested well in our lab. It offers a 1,056-Wh capacity and can put out up to 2,400 watts of power. It has 11 ports, including AC, USB-A, USB-C and a car socket so you have plenty of ways to power your gear. And recharging the battery itself is fast: The battery goes from flat to full in under an hour via the wall -- or you can top up using the sun's rays with up to 600 watts of solar input supported.

Need extra capacity? You can bundle the power station with an expansion battery and save a combined $600, too. There are bundles that include a solar panel for off-grid charging, such as this kit with a 200-watt panel that is almost $650 off for Prime members.

If this isn't exactly what you were looking for, we've rounded up many more deals on generators and power stations to help you find the right option at the best price.