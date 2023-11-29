Get Festive With Up to 55% Off Holiday Decor for Cyber Week
Get in the Christmas spirit with discounts on all your seasonal decoration needs.
The holiday season is almost upon us, but if you're yet to get kitted out with all things seasonal decor, you can do so right now with some significant savings following Cyber Monday. Whether you need a new tree, some extra lights or a sculpture for your lawn, these deals have got you covered.
Get everything you need for the holidays with up to 20% off seasonal decor at Ashley Furniture including trees, wreaths, ornaments and more. This 7.5-foot HGTV Home Collection pre-lit tree has an online-exclusive discount of $173.
Take advantage of massive Cyber week savings on holiday decor at Wayfair with over half off regular prices in some cases. That includes discounts on trees, lawn decorations, lights and much more. This Greyleigh Ardrie 108-inch lighted faux garland is 44% off at just $36 and will look great draped across your fireplace or wrapped around your banister.
Target may already be your go-to for Christmas essentials, but the retailer's 20% off sale on holiday goods is sure to entice you in if not. You can save on everything from lighting and ornaments to Christmas wrapping paper, stationary and party supplies. Nab this 36-inch Wondershop LED crystal ice star sculpture for $60 instead of $75 and light up your lawn.
You can score huge Cyber week discounts of up to 45% on holiday decor and essentials at Walmart for a limited time. Get wrapping sets, pre-lit trees, inflatable lawn decorations and more. Need to spruce up your front door for the season? This three-piece Valley Pine kit includes a pre-lit wreath and two garlands for $65 ($55 off) to get any guests into the holiday spirit.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Ashley Furniture, Wayfair, Target, Walmart and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Add CNET Shopping