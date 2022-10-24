Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Affordable Travel Gear For Your Next Trip at Woot

There's a bunch of affordable luggage on sale that's perfect for visiting friends and family this holiday season.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Red luggage on a blue background
Woot

Luggage sales are a staple for many retailers, but this one at Amazon's Woot site will get you a sizable travel collection at a major discount. Right now, you can get travel gear with prices starting at $9 through Nov. 2 at Woot.

See at Woot

Whether you're looking for luggage for just you or for your whole family, there's something for everyone. Want a soft luggage set? This Rockland fashion soft-side upright luggage set is $27. Both bags are expandable, and feature retractable handles and an in-line wheel system for easy travel. 

Another Rockland option is the Melbourne hard-side expandable spinner-wheel luggage for $70. You get two rolling luggage pieces with 360-degree spinner wheels and durability with a hard shell. A fancier option for a hard-case luggage set is this Traveler's Choice archer spinner luggage for $190, while this three-piece Jojo ABS hard-shell set is $130 and has a combo lock on it for security.

Beyond luggage, there are discounts on essential camping gear, including pillows, flashlights and more. When you need water but don't want to carry a bottle on a long run, get a CamelBack Nano running hydration vest for $53. This Wakeman two-person tent is a low $22, and relax in this Wise Owl Outfitters camping hammock for $15.

For the entire sale, check out this Woot sale before it ends to get your hands on discounted travel gear, and see more Woot travel essentials here.

Read moreAdd These 19 Things to Your Travel Checklist Before Leaving on a Trip

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.